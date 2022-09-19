Watch CBS News
Car crash into power pole causes major outage in Galt

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

GALT – More than 10,000 SMUD customers in Galt had their power knocked out after a car crashed into a pole early Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after noon along A Street in Galt.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a power pole suffered damage. A photo posted by Galt police shows the top of the power pole was broken in the crash.

A Street between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street is closed so crews can work on fixing the pole.

Police say neither their 911 nor non-emergency lines have been affected. 

