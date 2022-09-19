Car crash into power pole causes major outage in Galt
GALT – More than 10,000 SMUD customers in Galt had their power knocked out after a car crashed into a pole early Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just after noon along A Street in Galt.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a power pole suffered damage. A photo posted by Galt police shows the top of the power pole was broken in the crash.
A Street between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street is closed so crews can work on fixing the pole.
Police say neither their 911 nor non-emergency lines have been affected.
