Car crash into pole knocks out power over large part of Tracy

TRACY – Residents over a large swath of Tracy are being warned that an unplanned power outage on Thursday could last through most of the morning.

The power outage started a little after 5 a.m. A car that hit a power pole is to blame, PG&E says.

At the height of the outage, PG&E's website shows about 6,300 customers without power.

Many residents living in the bottom corridor of the Tracy Triangle are affected by the outage. Another large swatch of residences southwest of Interstate 580 are also affected.

PG&E website shows an estimated restoration time of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.