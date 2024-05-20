Car crash into pole knocks out power in Orangevale neighborhood

ORANGEVALE – A car crash has knocked out power to an Orangevale neighborhood early Monday morning.

The incident happened near Greenback Lane and Filbert Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a sedan ended up crashing into a power pole.

No information about any injuries has been released.

According to SMUD, 25 customers in the immediate area are without power due to the crash. Crews are at the scene and expect to have the power back on by around 9 a.m.