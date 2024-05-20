Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crash into pole knocks out power in Orangevale neighborhood

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Car crash cuts power to Orangevale neighborhood
Car crash cuts power to Orangevale neighborhood 01:32

ORANGEVALE – A car crash has knocked out power to an Orangevale neighborhood early Monday morning.

The incident happened near Greenback Lane and Filbert Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a sedan ended up crashing into a power pole.

No information about any injuries has been released.

According to SMUD, 25 customers in the immediate area are without power due to the crash. Crews are at the scene and expect to have the power back on by around 9 a.m.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 6:35 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.