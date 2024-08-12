Car bursts into flames at Rancho Cordova gas station

RANCHO CORDOVA – A car burst into flames at a Sacramento County gas station over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at the Chevron station at the corner of Folsom Boulevard and Hazel Avenue.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says someone had pulled off from Highway 50 after feeling their car shaking. Apparently, one of their rear tires had blown.

Crews arrived to a vehicle fire at Chevron gas station. The fire was caused by a blown rear passenger tire on Hwy 50. The driver felt the car shaking, continued down the highway to the next exit and parked at a stall in the gas station not realizing the tire was already on fire.… pic.twitter.com/jd8QrrddTa — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 11, 2024

Not knowing that their compromised back tire was on fire, the driver pulled into the gas station. The car was then soon engulfed.

Fire crews got to the scene in time to put out the flames before anyone was hurt. One gas pump was damaged in the incident, though.