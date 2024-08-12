Watch CBS News
Local News

Car bursts into flames at Rancho Cordova gas station

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA – A car burst into flames at a Sacramento County gas station over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at the Chevron station at the corner of Folsom Boulevard and Hazel Avenue.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says someone had pulled off from Highway 50 after feeling their car shaking. Apparently, one of their rear tires had blown.

Not knowing that their compromised back tire was on fire, the driver pulled into the gas station. The car was then soon engulfed.

Fire crews got to the scene in time to put out the flames before anyone was hurt. One gas pump was damaged in the incident, though. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.