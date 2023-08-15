Campaign to highlight the best of San Francisco aims to change 'doom loop' perception

Campaign highlighting the beauty of San Francisco on social media to break the 'doom loop' Campaign highlighting the beauty of San Francisco on social media to break the ‘doom loop’ 03:13

A new campaign called We Love SF aims to shine a light on the beautiful and bright side of San Francisco, countering the 'doom loop' narrative.

The initiative is partnering with businesses and organizations that are invested in the community to host events that bring people together, including happy hours.

Resident Cassidy Zerrer, who moved to San Francisco in 2004, created the We Love SF initiative.

"If the city wasn't facing a number of very real challenges, I wouldn't be here today. I totally acknowledge that, but I do think it's important to tell the other side of the story, and so often our negative - our less favorable moments - are shared social media or by the broader media," Zerrer said. "We're here to show the many very, very positive things that happen in our city every day."

We Love SF is focused on sharing uplifting content from the community, and showing the beauty and good in the city on its Instagram @welovesfofficial.

Last week, the campaign held its first event at Nightingale on Kearny Street, a venue owned by Future Bars. Proprietor Doug Dalton said the huge turnout made for one of its biggest nights of the week in terms of sales.

Dalton also recently reopened the historic jazz venue The Dawn Club on Annie Street, a project which has been years in the making. It's one of downtown San Francisco's splashiest new spaces.

"We didn't have any reservations about opening because we're so excited about what's going on in San Francisco right now, people are coming back to the city," said Dalton. "We wanted to reinvigorate the legacy of the Dawn Club. The Dawn Club has been around since the 1900s, and so we're in the exact same location as the Dawn Club was all the way until the 1950s."

The Dawn Club features local performers, and cocktails and whiskeys inspired by the post-prohibition era.

Dalton is optimistic about the city's future, and betting on tourism and convention traffic to rebound. He said he's starting to see other new bars open up, and spaces that were closed during the pandemic reopen.

"The underlying issues that we face are going to take a lot of time, effort, and money to fix, and I believe changing perception is something that can happen in an instant," added Zerrer. "Maybe not global perception, but that's the ethos of what we want to tap into, is changing people's perception about what it's really like here."

Zerrer, an avid photographer, said he enjoys the city's vibrant arts and culture scene.

The city controller said in June, international air travel to San Francisco was up to 93% of pre-pandemic levels, the highest it's been since the pandemic began.

Hotel occupancy remained steady heading into the summer and revenues are about 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

Annual conventions like Saleforce's Dreamforce are set to return in the coming months.

"We'll know that we have succeeded in the campaign when tourists are landing at San Francisco airport and they're saying, 'I can't wait to see this city and I hope it lives up to all my fantastic expectations,'" Zerrer said.

"San Francisco's always a boom-and-bust town, so San Francisco has its high moments, and everything always comes back to San Francisco," said Dalton.

