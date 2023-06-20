Camp Nefesh in Sacramento acts as safe space for refugee kids

SACRAMENTO — A free camp in Sacramento for refugee children was started by a teen six years ago. It's led by youth and is meant to engage youth who sometimes struggle to find comfort after immigrating here.

It's game on for Camp Nefesh in the city's Land Park community. Mihria Obaidi's niece walked onto the playground at Congregation B'nai Isreal dressed up.

"She did it for here (sic), coming to the camp, and she was all excited," Obaidi said.

Obaidi's son also attends. She loves that it provides immigrant children with a safe place to play and a little taste of their native land Afghanistan.

"They have hilal food available to them so we are like feeling comfortable leaving them in here," Obaidi said.

Ava Crevin is a Laguna Creek High graduate who is in her third year as camp director.

"We're looking to help as many kids as we can," she said.

Up to 50 campers between the ages of 4 and 17 learn a lot and so do the camp counselors who are picked from all over the Sacramento region. Both learn from one another. Crevin said an experience a few years ago while she was playing with a camper left an impact.

"I was like, 'Where do you want to sail to?' And she was like, 'I want to sail home.' " Crevin said. "And I was like, 'How come? We're having so much fun at camp. Why would you want to go home?' And she said, 'Not my home here, but my real home in Afghanistan.' "

It's one of the reasons she has returned year after year.

The camp provides singing, games and togetherness for some whose lives have been torn apart.

"That they are taking these things out of their mind. So that makes me happy. That there is an opportunity for them to have fun and enjoy their childhood," Obaidi said.

Camp Nefesh is still booking for next week's camp. The first session of camp goes through Friday, June 23 and the next session is Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.