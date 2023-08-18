From one Paradise to another: Camp Fire survivors helping Maui Fire victims

PARADISE -- Camp Fire survivors are raising dollars to help Maui after the devastation happening there has been all too familiar.

Nearly five years since the Camp Fire, and empty lots are still all over the town, but the Town of Paradise is taking what it learned from the trauma and rebuild to now help the people in a place known as paradise that lost everything.

"I had to move on from being a victim to being a survivor and helping my town," said former Mayor of Paradise Steve Crowder.

Crowder knows the hurdles that come with the healing.

"Any good I can find in that experience I am more than willing to share," Crowder said.

Camp Fire survivors now feel a kinship to Maui and created a Facebook group called "Ohana Love" where they are answering questions from Hawaiians.

"Do we let them on our property? Do we not? Who are these people? Is this a scam?" said Camp Fire survivor Amanda Clark.

Community members also set up a GoFundMe that has already raised over $17,000 that will be sent directly to the island.

"The big fear that I am hearing from the local community is the fear of gentrification," said Camp Fire survivor Jess Mercer.

Mercer is a trauma specialist that is helping Hawaiians process what is happening.

"How to comfort someone after losing a family member," said Mercer. "What do I say to my kids when they can't see grandma and grandpa anymore?"

They are using the lessons learned in Paradise to give advice to Maui.

"Don't get so anxious that you overlook your common sense and pay someone in advance to rebuild," Crowder said.

Paradise recognizes Maui's disaster is different, and that this is not a comparison.

"This is a native community that we are mostly serving right now," said Mercer.

The rebuild in Paradise will more than likely take another 30 years, but the Camp Fire survivors are already seeing small victories with every new home and business coming to the Ridge.

From one Paradise to another, the people are confident recovery and a rebuild will happen.

"It will come back," said Clark. "It always does.

The Town of Paradise leaders sent a letter of support to Maui to say that they are here to help. California's Office of Emergency Services also asked former Mayor Crowder to speak with Maui fire survivors.

If you would like to help, you can donate through this Ohana Love GoFundMe that will send the dollars directly to Maui.