Cameron Park man who worked as youth sports coach arrested in alleged internet crimes against children investigation

CAMERON PARK – Detectives have arrested an El Dorado County man who had worked as a youth sports coach for several years on numerous charges relating to internet crimes against children.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, back on April 13, detectives served a search warrant at the Cameron Park home of Daniel Robert Tracy, Jr.

An undercover chat investigation prompted the investigation and search warrant, detectives say.

Tracy was arrested and, according to the sheriff's office, is now facing the following charges:

PC 288.3(A) - Contact minor with intent to commit sex offense (Felony)

PC 288.4(A)(1) - Arrange a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes (Misdemeanor)

PC 288.4(B) - Arrange/go to a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes (Felony)

PC 288.2(A)(2) - Harmful matter sent with the intent to seduce minor (Felony)

PC 664/311.4(d) - Attempted production of child pornography (Felony)

PC 664/288(a) - Attempt lewd/lascivious act with a minor under 14 (Felony)

PC 664/207(b) - Attempt to persuade minors under 14 to leave the area with the intent to commit lewd/lascivious acts (Felony)

Detectives say Tracy had worked as a youth sports coach, but no further details were released. Anyone who believes their child may have had inappropriate communications with Tracy is being urged to contact law enforcement.