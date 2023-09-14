Caltrans: Highway 50 project nearly 75% done, but drivers can expect more changes

Caltrans says “Fix50” project is about 75% complete

SACRAMENTO – The splits, the bumper-to-bumper traffic, and slowdowns on Highway 50 may be paying off.

Recently, Caltrans celebrated a major milestone with its "Fix50 Project" by announcing the construction project is nearly 75 percent done.

Hailed as the largest road construction project in the Sacramento region, there is a reason why drivers avoid Highway 50.

"Well, I've learned how to work around it, basically," said Emilia Labi said.

Nowadays, some drivers resort to makeshift watchtowers to help with monitoring the slowdowns.

"The on-ramp nearest my home has a bridge that allows me to look up and down the road prior to getting on it and I make an evaluation," Dale Vanderschaaf said.

Despite the announcement, some drivers found it hard to believe the milestone.

"I question the timeline because I feel like it's been like a couple of years now that they've been working on it," Kaitlen Ruiz said.

So, what has been done?

Crews completed construction on the soundwalls while widening a median bridge along the W-X Freeway, according to Caltrans.

It also reopened the parking lots underneath the highway, making room for the Midtown's Farmer Market to return to its original spot.

As for when will the splits disappear for the westbound direction?

"We're aiming to have the downtown split lifted around the end of this month," said Dennis Keaton, a public information officer of Caltrans District 3.

As for the back-to-back splits between Watt Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, Caltrans hopes to lift those before mid-November.

But, do not forget work still needs to be done on the eastbound side.

Keaton expects similar traffic interference for that stretch of the project.

In the meantime, Caltrans is asking drivers and neighbors living near the construction zone, to keep packing their patience.

"It's just something you have to work around," Labi said.