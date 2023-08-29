"Could not withstand additional damage": Caltrans begins emergency repairs on I-80

TRUCKEE – Deluge after deluge slammed into Northern California last winter while leaving portions of Interstate 80 battered from severe weather, heavy traffic and snow chains.

"There's grooves, there's potholes," driver Kaylin Steward said. "It's horrible."

On Monday, Caltrans launched a massive project that will span three counties to do emergency road repairs. But it is going to come at the expense of your patience.

While the high country is popular for recreation, the interstate is also a hub for trucks hauling goods across the country.

"California probably rates number one in terms of bad road conditions," said Zane Turner, a truck driver.

Now, the clock is ticking for Caltrans to fix sections of I-80.

"If we didn't do anything, our engineers looked at the potential of these areas could not withstand additional damage moving forward going into the next storm system," said Jeremy Linder, a spokesperson for Caltrans District 3.

Emergency repairs began Monday near Truckee. The pavement repairs are broken into five sections.

Caltrans District 3

Drivers may experience delays of up to 15 minutes during the day through Friday in location 5. Following Labor Day weekend, work will begin in the other sections.

Caltrans says repairs simultaneously happening at all five locations could cause up to two-hour delays. It is a trade-off some drivers are willing to accept for the short term.

"I support them working on it," Steward said. "It needs to get done in a better and faster way."