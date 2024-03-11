How is Caltrans addressing trash buildup on state highways?

LODI — Nasty trash and debris left behind on freeways can pile up and clutter the roadway. That was the case for Highway 99 near Lodi in San Joaquin County.

If you've driven down the highway in that area recently, you've probably seen trash littering the sides and median of the roadway in both directions.

"People just don't care anymore," one commuter said. "They're throwing garbage out the window or whatever they can get away with. It's kind of the norm these days."

It's a norm many drivers are fed up with and Caltrans is trying to keep up with.

Caltrans spokesperson Skip Allum explained that there is no designated schedule for cleanups. They're held regularly and often as needed based on the location.

Luckily, a scheduled tree trimming along a stretch of Highway 99 between East Woodbridge Road and Acampo Road on Monday also made for an impromptu trash cleanup.

"Always looking for safety concerns, potholes, flooded areas, maybe clogged drains and whatnot, in addition to seeing or noticing in our area if there is a high trash and debris location," Allum said. "And at that point, we noticed those and we schedule at what time we come and pick that up, or in our larger areas, have sweeper trucks come through."

People in Lodi are taking notice as well.

"That's what they're paid to do," Lodi resident Jeremy said. "That's what heavy used taxes are for and registration and field tax and good to see that not all of us are misappropriated to the general fund."

Allum said Caltrans patrols the highways for debris but needs help from drivers as well.

"We also encourage the public any time there is an issue they had maybe its graffiti or trash and debris or low-hanging trees like this they can go online and file a customer service request," Allum said.

Adopt-A-Highway is a Caltrans program where community groups can adopt a section to clean up an area if deemed safe to do so.

Allum said Caltrans also wants to advise drivers that there will be some traffic delays because of tree trimming every day this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Highway 99 near Turner Road in Lodi.