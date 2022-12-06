Calling All Dreamers businesses in prime Sacramento location this holiday season

SACRAMENTO — You never know what's going to pop-up downtown during the holidays, and now, some entrepreneur dreamers are getting what they most desire: a prime spot along Sacramento's K Street.

Jasmine Bosco lovingly put the final touches on her cookies at a pop-up shop at 10th and K streets. Qookies n Dream was born out of the pandemic.

"I'm totally Instagram-based and word of mouth," Bosco said.

This fully licensed cottage baker started inside her home where she now makes up to 1,000 cookies a day. She is one of eleven entrepreneurs taking part in the Calling All Dreamers competition organized by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

"The next couple of weekends is a great opportunity to meet more people and get our name out there," she said.

Each entrepreneur earned the opportunity to be showcased inside a donated empty storefront space across from the Crest Theatre.

"The Calling All Dreamers has evolved into a business incubation program, now in its 10th season," said Scott Ford with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "We've never done anything like this before."

For the next two weekends, Dreamers can sell in a premier location. The holiday shopping season is a great opportunity for small businesses to attract new customers and bring more people back to the city.

Shira Lane showed us the ethereal sustainable-themed set for a holiday portrait session, which is a special offering this month inside the year-round art café called Atrium 916.

"These are affordable family portraits that are very cinematic," Lane said.

The non-profit is along Front Street in Old Sacramento, which is known as the creative block.

"Here in this store, we have everything made by local Sac artists. It's either upcycled, repurposed, eco-friendly or supports a cause. So not only are you shopping small, but you are shopping Sacramento-made," Lane said.

Two other Old Sacramento businesses are in the same vein. Skalet Family Jewelers takes old gold and turns it into something new and sustainable. And Copper Forged is a family shop that creates copper jewelry.

"I think it's really important we work as a community, a collective community. It's collaboration over competition. Local business, locally made, that keeps money reinvested in our community," Lane said.

You can vote for your favorite Dreamer until December 14.