Watch CBS News
Call Kurtis

Call Kurtis: Woman who was charged twice for cellphone couldn't get refund

By Kurtis Ming

/ CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Woman who was charged twice for her cellphone couldn't get refund
Call Kurtis: Woman who was charged twice for her cellphone couldn't get refund 00:42

RIVERBANK - A Riverbank viewer says that a year after she bought her cellphone, she was charged for it again. She has a receipt proving she paid for that phone in full at a store. 

But a year later, Ramona Menchaca says the cell company billed her $265. She couldn't get the third-party store to fix it nor would the phone company. 

"I really felt that we weren't being heard as a consumer," she said.

We reached out to the phone company, and right away, she was told they'll credit her account the $265.

"That day, there was a weight lifted off our shoulders," said Menchaca.

Kurtis Ming
kurtis-ming.jpg

Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13's consumer investigative reporter and anchors the weekday 4 p.m. news on CBS13, and 6:30 p.m. newscast on CW31.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 6:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.