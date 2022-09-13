Call Kurtis: Woman who was charged twice for cellphone couldn't get refund

Call Kurtis: Woman who was charged twice for her cellphone couldn't get refund

Call Kurtis: Woman who was charged twice for her cellphone couldn't get refund

RIVERBANK - A Riverbank viewer says that a year after she bought her cellphone, she was charged for it again. She has a receipt proving she paid for that phone in full at a store.

But a year later, Ramona Menchaca says the cell company billed her $265. She couldn't get the third-party store to fix it nor would the phone company.

"I really felt that we weren't being heard as a consumer," she said.

We reached out to the phone company, and right away, she was told they'll credit her account the $265.

"That day, there was a weight lifted off our shoulders," said Menchaca.