Call Kurtis: Woman who was charged twice for cellphone couldn't get refund
RIVERBANK - A Riverbank viewer says that a year after she bought her cellphone, she was charged for it again. She has a receipt proving she paid for that phone in full at a store.
But a year later, Ramona Menchaca says the cell company billed her $265. She couldn't get the third-party store to fix it nor would the phone company.
"I really felt that we weren't being heard as a consumer," she said.
We reached out to the phone company, and right away, she was told they'll credit her account the $265.
"That day, there was a weight lifted off our shoulders," said Menchaca.
