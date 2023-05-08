Call Kurtis: Where's My Window Warranty?

When a West Sacramento viewer was getting the runaround on some window repairs, she called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

As many know, the warranty is often a selling point on windows. But what does it actually take to get repairs?

Nearly eight years into a ten-year warranty, Cari Hendricks says she called the window manufacturer to fix a problem she had.

"When you opened the window, it would just fall off the hinges," Cari told CBS13.

She says the manufacturer sent someone out to inspect the issue, but after that, she never heard from anyone again. So she called for eight months, trying to get ahold of someone to fix her window.

"I just left messages and emails," she said. "And tried and tried and tried and had no success."

So she reached out to us, and we put volunteer Chuck on the case.

"I got ahold of the company," he said. "Indicated we were following this and helping our viewer."

And after Chuck reached out, the manufacturer sent out a technician and fixed the window.

"It really got them on the ball. It was wonderful,' she said. "The calls from Call Kurtis seemed to be the thing that made them dos something about it."

Case closed. Thanks, Chuck.

A Call Kurtis Tip: Many people are worried when a warranty is about to be up, and often times, companies use stall tactics to run out the clock. But as long as you get the warranty-covered issue to them in writing, you should be protected.