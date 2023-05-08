Watch CBS News
Call Kurtis

Call Kurtis: Where's My Window Warranty?

By Kurtis Ming

/ CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Getting the runaround on window repairs
Call Kurtis: Getting the runaround on window repairs 01:23

When a West Sacramento viewer was getting the runaround on some window repairs, she called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

As many know, the warranty is often a selling point on windows. But what does it actually take to get repairs?

Nearly eight years into a ten-year warranty, Cari Hendricks says she called the window manufacturer to fix a problem she had.

"When you opened the window, it would just fall off the hinges," Cari told CBS13.

She says the manufacturer sent someone out to inspect the issue, but after that, she never heard from anyone again. So she called for eight months, trying to get ahold of someone to fix her window.

"I just left messages and emails," she said. "And tried and tried and tried and had no success."

So she reached out to us, and we put volunteer Chuck on the case.

"I got ahold of the company," he said. "Indicated we were following this and helping our viewer."

And after Chuck reached out, the manufacturer sent out a technician and fixed the window.

"It really got them on the ball. It was wonderful,' she said. "The calls from Call Kurtis seemed to be the thing that made them dos something about it."

Case closed. Thanks, Chuck.

A Call Kurtis Tip: Many people are worried when a warranty is about to be up, and often times, companies use stall tactics to run out the clock. But as long as you get the warranty-covered issue to them in writing, you should be protected.

Kurtis Ming
kurtis-ming.jpg

Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13's consumer investigative reporter and anchors the weekday 4 p.m. news on CBS13, and 6:30 p.m. newscast on CW31.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.