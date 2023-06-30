Call Kurtis: Where's my dental refund?

A Manteca viewer says her dentist promised her a refund after botching an implant. But after a year and a half, it was time to Call Kurtis.

And she tried to fix it on her own for more than 18 months before she reached out to us.

"So frustrating," she said. "I have the missing tooth and there's nothing I can do about it."

Andrea Ross says when the dental implant failed, her dentist promised to refund her $700 copay. Money she could use to care for her grandparents and run Andi Gone Crafty, her earrings and craft business.

But she says after a year-and-a-half, getting bounced between a local and corporate office, she considered going to court.

"I just happened to see an advertisement for Call Kurtis," said told CBS13. "And I was just like, you know what, they have helped so many people."

So she called Kurtis, and Volunteer Jeff took the case.

"I was able to navigate through the dental hierarchy to get to the right corporate person, who, in essence, was in agreement' yes, a full refund in order," Jeff said.

And then she got a check for her $700 co-pay, plus $662 for the time and hassle.

"To get a $1,300 check it was, oh my gosh, so much relieve you can't even explain," Andi said. "You sell your earrings at $5 a piece and don't ever get chunks of money like that."

Case closed. Thanks, Jeff.

Kurtis Tip: In cases like these, you could also consider filing a complaint with the state dental board.