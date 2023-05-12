Call Kurtis: Viewer Asks For Refund After Carpet Fails, Twice.

Call Kurtis: Unable to get a refund for shoddy carpet

Call Kurtis: Unable to get a refund for shoddy carpet

Call Kurtis: Unable to get a refund for shoddy carpet

When a Plumas County viewer couldn't get a refund for some shoddy carpet, she called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

And the crazy thing is, she only reached out to CBS13 after two rounds of replacement carpet also went bad.

In the case of the carpet refund, Sandy Borden says she ordered bad carpet from a home improvement store - it started matting and pulling up after installation.

The store replaced it twice, but with the same problems, Sandy just wanted her $4,000 back.

She reached out to CBS13. We put volunteer Chuck on the case.

"We have a media person that we contact," Chuck said. "I think that they understand we really try to vette out these cases."

And after Chuck reached out, Sandy got her full refund.

Case Closed. Thanks Chuck.