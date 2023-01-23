Call Kurtis: The total on the pump is rising, but where's the gas?

Call Kurtis: The total on the pump is rising, but where's the gas?

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out.

"How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street.

"Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks.

Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers.

Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen pumps do this before.

"That definitely looks like meter creep," she said. "There's a leak, somewhere."

CBS13 pulled the gas station's most recent inspection report with the city. It's from November 2021 and shows a different pump at the same station was red-tagged and taken out of service until it could be repaired. But there were no documented issues with pump five.

The station's owner says that the pump seen in the video was probably damaged when someone tried to steal gas earlier that day, but that the problem was fixed shortly after.

Matsuura said the weights and measures department sent out an inspector after seeing the video confirmed the pump was fixed.

In all cases, though, she says drivers should check to make sure the total isn't still running before they hang up the pump. That could be an indication that you're not getting everything you're paying for.