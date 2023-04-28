Call Kurtis: The case of the delayed REAL ID

A Citrus Heights viewer says the California Department of Motor Vehicles rejected her California ID over what was stamped on her birth certificate. She called on Kurtis to investigate. And in a rare case, it was the first time he had heard of a "delayed" birth certificate.

In the case of the delayed Real ID, Ruth Warner says the DMV rejected her Real ID application because her original Arkansas birth certificate has the word "delayed" stamped on it.

But what does that mean? CBS13 learned that in many states, that word will be stamped on a certificate if the birth is not registered until after someone's fifth birthday. But should it impact someone getting a real ID? We put volunteer Joni on the case.

"I contacted our public resource officer at the DMV and I talked to him about the concern with this," Joni said. "So he put somebody on the case and they made an appointment with her to go on in and get her real CA ID."

Case Closed. Thanks Joni.

We reached out to the DMV for an explanation. A representative told us the field office should have accepted it and described the incident as a one-off.

As a reminder, the deadline for the Real ID keeps getting pushed back, but you will need one or a passport to fly starting May of 2025.