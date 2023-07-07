Call Kurtis: My Fridge is Broken and Out of Warranty

When an Elk Grove viewer's icemaker broke, she says she struggled to get it fixed. So, she called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

Our Volunteer Chuck dug into this and found others too had this same problem.

In the case of the Broken Ice Maker, Adell King says her Fridge's Icemaker died. It was to warranty, but she says despite several calls to the manufacturer, she couldn't get them to fix it.

Volunteer Chuck took the case.

"Apparently, it's kind of a common problem with some of these models," Chuck said. "I got ahold of the manufacturer and they agreed to replace it. She's got it repaired and now she's happy."

Case closed. Thanks, Chuck.

Even if something is out of warranty, do a simple online serac of your model. If it's a common problem, you might just get more from the manufacturer or could learn of a class action case that could get your results.