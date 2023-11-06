Call Kurtis: Jeweler loses diamond given to wife for Christmas

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Steven Sarron knew something was wrong when the jeweler couldn't return the diamond ring he gave his wife for Christmas.

He bought the ring there and asked them to re-size it. Turns out, the jeweler lost the diamond.

Sarron says he struggled to get the jeweler to cover the loss. Our volunteer Chuck, who has been with us for nearly 18 years, took the case.

"I got a hold of them," Chuck said. "They contacted him (our viewer) and they offered him a full refund. He didn't particularly care about the ring at this point. He wanted the refund."

It was the amount Sarron put down as his first payment.

We've heard of cases over the years where diamonds are lost during re-sizing. They can fall out as they apply heat to the ring.

Before dropping off anything of value, I'd ask the jeweler's policy if that happens.