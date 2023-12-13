Call Kurtis Investigates: Zothex closes stores leaving customers with questions about unfinished jobs

SACRAMENTO - The Zothex Flooring jingle got the attention of viewers who paid for flooring jobs and kitchen remodels. Those same customers now wonder if they'll get to the finish line on their projects after paying the company big deposits.

Some say Zothex cashed their checks for thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars, but didn't do the work. When you call up, a recorded message says the company is not taking on any new jobs. It claims they're working on their current and open jobs. But the customers who contacted us are not so sure, after a lack of communication.

We stopped by the Natomas location today on Freeway Boulevard. The lights are out and the sign on the door says, "Sorry, Temporarily Closed." But will they re-open? We couldn't get ahold of anyone from the company.

According to the Contractors State License Board, Zothex has an active contractor's license that is set to expire on December 31. It says the renewal application has been received, but not yet processed. You can see a photo of the the company's license on the website, below.

So, what can you do if you're a Zothex customer?

You can file a claim against the company's required bond of $25,000. The info on that bond is on the Contractors Board website. Considering the cost of contracting jobs, that money will not go far.

You can attempt suing. If the company files for bankruptcy, you are in line with everyone else they owe. You most likely will only get pennies on the dollar.

If you paid by credit card, challenge the charge with your credit card company.

A reminder you should pay as you go on jobs. Don't put down more than 10% or $1,000, whichever is less. You don't want your payments to get ahead of the job. Here is more advice before hiring a contractor.