Call Kurtis Investigates: Woodland viewer sent to collections for online order she never got

Woodland viewer sent to collections for online order she never got

WOODLAND -- Barbara Morton says her payment never went through for something she tried to buy online. The item never showed up.

Then she was sent to collections and felt bullied into cutting a check. She turned to CBS13 and our newest Call Kurtis volunteer Mary Jane took the case.

She reached out to the online store and began unraveling the complexities of this case.

"(They) very graciously corrected the problem with the collection agency," Mary Jane said. "So our customer was very happy and they also, I believe, reimbursed her for the fee that she paid shipping ... It made me really happy to help somebody with a problem that was frustrating and irritating and expensive."

There are rules when it comes to collections and the company must put in writing what you owe. If you tell them it's an error and they won't fix it and/or keep harassing you, you should complain to the State Attorney General and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Click here to learn what to do if you get contacted for a debt you don't owe: https://oag.ca.gov/consumers/general/debt-collectors and

https://www.consumerfinance.gov/ask-cfpb/what-should-i-do-when-a-debt-collector-contacts-me-en-1695/.