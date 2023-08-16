Call Kurtis: How to save 50% or more on back-to-school shopping

How to save 50% or more on back-to-school shopping

How to save 50% or more on back-to-school shopping

How to save 50% or more on back-to-school shopping

You can get one-inch binders for a dollar. Twelve colored pencils, 24 crayons, or composition notebooks for 50 cents each. The Krazy Coupon Lady can keep you from overpaying on more than 80 back-to-school items.

"We've done all the hard work for you," said Senior Deal Manager Mairyn Black.

They've come up with this list of what they call "stock up prices" with what you should pay, and with a goal to save you at least half, they've hunted down coupons you can find right on their app.

"We'll give you links to the coupons, links to the products and tell you step by step how the formulas are going to work out at the register," Black said.

It may include stacking coupons or using manufacturer coupons at places like Dollar Tree.

"When you look at all the different store rewards programs or all the different coupons and smartphone rebates out there, you're absolutely going to get some school supplies for free," Black said.

Use a Scotties manufacturer coupon for 57 cents off a box of tissues at Dollar Tree to get a box of Scotties tissues for just 68 cents. And when it comes to higher priced items like backpacks, "wait just a couple of weeks and we'll start to see all the stores marking their items down on clearance. and that's when you're going to get 50% off this year's backpack," Black said.

She says the best days to buy are Sundays and Mondays. Sales usually start on Sundays, but as we get through August, they may not restock items once they sell out.