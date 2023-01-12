Call Kurtis: Federal government declares regional emergency over delayed propane deliveries

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Viewers throughout the foothills say they're struggling to get propane deliveries and decided it was time to call Kurtis.

Several AmeriGas customers say they had propane delivery dates, but the fuel never showed up and they're running out as bad weather stacks up.

File - AmeriGas logo is seen on a gas tank transported by truck. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Robert Quillen of Plymouth, whose delivery window was 12/31/22-1/6/23, said: "I still do not have my tank refilled....My tank is currently at 5%."

Kelly John Ramsey of Tahoma wrote, "We made a request for a propane tank refill on Dec. 4...we find ourselves in a precarious situation with snow storm after snow storm."

You may remember CBS13 reported on similar issues a year ago with AmeriGas. So what's going on?

The Call Kurtis team forwarded all of the complaints we received to the company, which blamed delivery delays on "colder-than-normal temperatures saturating a good part of the country...As we work quickly to deliver propane to our customers, we must also prioritize the safety of our drivers, customers and communities."

It's a widespread issue. In fact, the United States Department of Transportation issued an emergency declaration over it, temporarily allowing propane drivers to work longer hours to get caught up on their deliveries. And last week, in neighboring Nevada, the governor issued an emergency declaration concerning delays in propane deliveries.

After CBS13 reached out to AmeriGas, Robert and Kelly both got their propane deliveries.

AmeriGas recommends a cleared path, 10 feet wide, for any propane deliveries, and says customers should order online when their tanks are at 30 percent.