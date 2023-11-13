Call Kurtis: Elderly mom's caregiver keeps no-showing, experts expect problem to get worse

STOCKTON — A Stockton viewer's elderly mother is in a wheelchair and requires in-home care. She says the company she hired to drop in on her mom reports scheduling and staffing issues with a high rate of callouts.

"She's in a wheelchair and has several health challenges," Martice Lee wrote to Call Kurtis. "This (program) is supposed to prevent their participants from hospitalization and convalescent homes. I want consistent quality care for my mother."

That's what we all want and many of us want to age at home instead of in a nursing home.

Research from the University of Pennsylvania found between 2013 and 2019, there was a 12% drop in the number of available home care workers for patients who need it.

Why? It's hard work and the pay isn't great. In fact, in Sacramento, the state's In-Home Supportive Services program pays $16.50 an hour. People can make more by working in fast food or driving for Uber.

So what's the solution?

Some are pushing for the government to step up and pay more toward elderly care. Others suggest career ladders – the more skills you learn to care for the elderly, the higher the pay. Some think the United States should look outside the country and grant more visas to attract care workers willing to do the work for lower pay.

In the meantime, what can you do? Hope to have a family member, a neighbor or maybe a church group who can help us out as we age at home.

We did reach out to the caregiver in this case but did not hear back.