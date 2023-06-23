Call Kurtis: DoorDash won't refund my lost order

STOCKTON — A Stockton viewer says his DoorDash delivery went to the wrong house. When he couldn't get a refund, he called Kurtis.

Michael Muller sent CBS13 a text message from his DoorDash driver who claimed they had left a Panda Express order in front of his house.

"I was outside waiting," he told CBS13.

But here's the thing, the house in the text message wasn't Michael's. The house in the delivery photo has a brick porch, accented front door, and house number 6225. But Michael's house number is 2107.

"I thought they'd refund me my money since they delivered it to the wrong house," he told CBS13.

The order cost him a total of $42.06, but he says that DoorDash denied his claim, writing, "We based our decision on a comprehensive analysis of all relevant factors."

"I didn't think it was fair at all," he said. "They didn't even talk to me about it."

CBS13 reached out to DoorDash, which acknowledged the situation "falls below the exceptional service we aim to provide," adding that Michael's address "wasn't formatted properly in our system, making it appear as though the order was delivered to the customer."

DoorDash refunded Michael, who says he and his kids did actually end up eating Panda Express that same night.

"We had to go back out and order it again," he said. "Picked it up ourselves this time."

DoorDash says it has phone and chat support 24 hours a day and claims it does investigate every order reported as "not delivered," to make sure it doesn't happen again.