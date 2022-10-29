Watch CBS News
Local News

Call Kurtis: Damaged Windshield? Send A Letter Of Demand

By Kurtis Ming

/ CBS Sacramento

Yuba City woman reaches out after landscaping truck damaged her windshield | Call Kurtis
Yuba City woman reaches out after landscaping truck damaged her windshield | Call Kurtis 01:08

YUBA CITY -- A Yuba City viewer reached out to CBS13's Call Kurtis team after she says a landscaping truck damaged her windshield.

Adding insult to injury? She'd just gotten the car.

Staci Mann says a passing gravel truck pelted her windshield while she was driving, chipping and cracking the glass. She snapped a picture of the truck and sent photos of the damage to the business, which refused to cover the cost.

Volunteer Jan took the case.

"I advised her to write a letter of demand," said Jan. "Even the owner called, and she got a letter from the legal department sending her a check."

Case closed.

But these cases are sometimes tough to prove, which is why Kurtis recommends always taking photos and notes that many drivers now have dash cams, which are a good idea for proving who damaged your car.   

Kurtis Ming
kurtis-ming.jpg

Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13's consumer investigative reporter and anchors the weekday 4 p.m. news on CBS13, and 6:30 p.m. newscast on CW31.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 3:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.