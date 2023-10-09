Watch CBS News
Call Kurtis: C-PAP machine recall leads to sleepness nights for viewer

By Kurtis Ming

Woman couldn't get replacement for recalled C-PAP machine
A huge C-PAP recall kept one viewer from having a machine at night. After two years without a solution, it was time to call Kurtis.

There was a recall issued two years ago, and she still couldn't get a replacement. Dorothy was a C-PAP machine user and stopped over concerns it could cancer. Despite doing all the paperwork to get a replacement, she couldn't get one.

"It took the coordination between two different escalation departments to get them talking to one another in order to get her a new CPAP machine. She was extremely pleased because, for quite a while now, she was scared to use the machine at all," Call Kurtis volunteer Jeff said.

The machines were recalled over cancer concerns but some rely on these machines to keep breathing at night. The company recommended people talk to their doctor on to keep using it. And some replacements are being held up because people have yet to finish their paperwork. Go to CBS13.com/CallKurtis to fill out the form.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 7:18 AM

