Call Kurtis: Buy-1-get-1-free phone deal cost viewer

By Kurtis Ming

/ CBS Sacramento

In the case of the free phone that cost $369, Karen Rickman of Portola bought a buy-one, get-one free cell phone.

She ended up charged $369 for that second phone. Despite the phone company acknowledging the error, they didn't refund her.

Volunteer Jeff took the case and found the case got lost in the weeds at the company.

"This poor person should not have had to wait this long. And $369 is a lot of money to a lot of folks, " Jeff said.  "So, she got the refund...She was thrilled. I heard a happy dance going on in the background."

If you do an online chat with customer service over an issue, make sure you email yourself the chat. She did. It was good evidence to have to prove the company admitted the mistake and promised a refund.

