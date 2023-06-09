Call Kurtis: Billed for Cable TV Without Ever Getting the Box!

When a South Lake Tahoe viewer found out she was getting billed for a TV service she says she never ordered, she called on Kurtis Ming to investigate. And get this, she didn't even have the cable box to watch it!

In the case of the misbilled TV service, Jennifer Westerbeck says she signed up for internet but didn't realize she was being charged for TV service, too. She used auto-pay and says she never got a hard bill, she eventually went into the internet company's store and requested a printout.

That's when she learned for 11 months she was paying $54.98 a month for TV service she never used, and an additional $21 dollars for a "broadcast TV surcharge."

It adds up to more than $800, which she says the company wouldn't refund.

Volunteer Chuck took the case.

"She came to us and I was able to get ahold of the parent company and explain that she didn't have this service and had been billed for it," he said. "And they went ahead and refunded her the whole $800, a little over $800."

Case Closed. Thanks, Chuck.

This is one of the downfalls of auto-pay. Like a robot, your bills are paid. But if you are paperless, you really need to open up emails showing your bills. Scan them. You might have some surprise charges on there.