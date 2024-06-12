California's newest state park opens in San Joaquin Valley

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Californians can now enjoy the great outdoors at Dos Rios State Park, a new state park in Stanislaus County.

The park officially opened on Wednesday and is named Dos Rios because the Tuolumne River and the San Joaquin River run alongside the park.

"We have bike activities and we're doing tours all day today on opening day at Dos Rios. We are doing tours on bike and on foot along the ponds behind me and taking a look at some of the nature and wildlife here at Dos Rios," said Paige Hallar with California State Parks.

The park is about 1,600 acres and is the largest public-private floodplain restoration project in California. It was originally farmland but was purchased to restore and preserve the land.

The restoration was part of a $40 million project over 10 years from 11 different funding sources.

It includes areas for hiking and picnic tables and ramadas. There are ongoing plans for greater river access for swimming, angling, boating and other water sports. There are also plans for trails for bikes and other outdoor activities.

"We are also here kicking off California State Parks Week, so not only can people come and see Dos Rios in the Modesto area but we encourage folks to hop online on castateparksweek.org to see what is happening over the next five days at a state park near them," Haller said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared June 12-16 as California State Parks Week.

Dos Rios is the first state park to open since 2014 when the Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area opened.

Newsom announced on Earth Day that the park will be opening this year.