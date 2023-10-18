California's most popular Halloween candy revealed

Halloween is almost here, and for some, the time to stock up on trick-or-treating candy.

While the trick-or-treating ghouls and goblins will take home numerous treats, they're most likely the most excited about M&M's, the candy of choice in California.

A small group of children shouting trick or treat with adults standing behind them. Everybody is dressed up smiling and having a good time. / Getty Images

Online candy retailer Candystore.com conducted a study revealing the most popular Halloween candy nationwide. According to their findings, M&M's is also the top choice in Oregon. Nevada's is Hershey's Mini Bars, and Arizona's is Hershey's Kisses. The nationwide favorite is Reese's Cups, closely followed by M&M's, Hot Tamales, Skittles, and Sour Patch Kids.

Candystore.com's data also highlights that Reese's Cups are the second-favorite Halloween candy in California, and Skittles are third. Candystore.com examined historical sales data from the past 16 years to determine the winners.

Less candy this year due to inflation

The scary truth for kids (and good news for dentists) is that this year, kids might receive less candy due to inflation. Researchers at marketing group Advantage Solutions conducted a survey involving over 1,000 adults, and 40% of respondents mentioned that inflation would influence their candy-buying plans.

Shoppers will spend $3.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, the National Retail Federation estimates, up from $3.1 billion last year. Candystore.com estimates that, this year, the average U.S. citizen who celebrates Halloween will spend around $32 on candy.