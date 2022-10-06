California's "Middle Class Tax Refund" payments to start going out Friday
SACRAMENTO — Billions of dollars worth of inflation relief payments will begin going out to people across the state starting Friday.
The Middle Class Tax Refund program will provide one-time payments valued between $200 and $1,050 dollars to Californians, depending on their income.
State officials say an estimated 8 million payments will be directly deposited into bank accounts starting Friday through November 14.
Another 10 million payments will be delivered in the form of debit cards from Oct. 25 to Jan. 15.
In total, California will be paying out about $9.5 billion.
