California's longest running fair kicks off 147th year at Dixon fairgrounds

DIXON -- California's oldest fair is kicking off its 147th year this season. The Dixon May Fair, running since 1877, opened Thursday night at the Dixon Fairgrounds.

"We've got some new stuff, old stuff, something for everybody," said Patricia Conklin, CEO of the fair. "Small fairs in California are really about the community."

Thursday night, the fairgrounds were packed with people who got their fill of food, rides, games and a showcase of Solano County through local vendors and exhibits.

"You can go into a fairgrounds competitive exhibit and see what makes your community tick. Your neighbor next door that you didn't know did that, it's kind of cool," said Conklin. "There is something for everybody at a fair. If you ask 20 people what their favorite thing is they're gonna have 20 different answers."

Just about everyone CBS13 polled Thursday night had a different fair favorite. The answers ranged from the rides, to the kids carnival games, to the prizes, to food, funnel cakes, even the wine tasting, and more.

In Solano County, where agriculture is the leading industry, the livestock shows are what many kids look forward to all year.

"It's taught me how to care for animals show them to make sure I'm not hurting them when I'm flipping the rabbit and showing them," said Peyton Mallory, who will show her rabbits on Friday.

Most people at the fair Thursday night told CBS13 they have been coming to this fair since they were little kids.

They could call themselves a fair expert -- but, they might not be as qualified as the Lopez family.

"We've been to every fair in California. There's about 84 right now, there used to be more. This is one of the nice traditional family fairs and we like coming here because we are both originally from Dixon," said Roberto Lopez.

Roberto and his wife Lucy Lopez made it their bucket list when they got married to visit every California fair.

"There was times we were doing three fairs in a weekend. Different locations," said Lucy.

But of course, as they say, there's no place like home -- or in this case, the Dixon Fairgrounds.

"Special family memories. That's why we try to make it back every year," said Roberto.

"Moms and dads bring their kids to the fair as a little kid, then they bring their children and they bring their children. I always wanted the theme "Recycled Memories" because that's what I feel like it's like," said Conklin.

The fair runs through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.