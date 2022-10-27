California's early warning system notified 2.2M people, governor's office says

SACRAMENTO - Millions of people received notifications about this week's Northern California earthquake before it struck this week, the state says.

On Thursday, the Governor's Press Office issued a press release stating that 2.1 million Android users and 95,000 MyShake app users received the warning that gave users up to 19 seconds of advanced notification.

Under the current system, people will have to opt in to the alerts and download the "MyShake" app onto their phones. Android users already have the alerts built-in.

According to the state, thousands of new users downloaded the app in the aftermath of the quake. State officials say the app is the best way to be forewarned in the event of a truly devastating earthquake.

"California continues to harness the power of science and technology to help keep our communities safe. When it comes to earthquakes, seconds can save lives. That's why California continues to invest in new and emerging technologies to protect the most vulnerable among us," said Governor Newsom.

The initial earthquake was quickly followed by a 3.1 aftershock, rattling windows, shelves, and nerves across the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor, which was deemed shallow, struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault system with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 temblor jolted the Napa wine country in 2014, injuring more than 100 people, sending brick and concrete tumbling from historic buildings and triggering fires and power outages. Fortunately, there was no such damage on Tuesday.