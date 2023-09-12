Should workers who go on strike get unemployment pay?

Should workers who go on strike get unemployment pay?

Should workers who go on strike get unemployment pay?

SACRAMENTO -- Employees on strike in California could soon get state-backed financial support after a vote on Monday afternoon.

SB-799 would allow employees who leave their jobs for the picket line to receive unemployment benefits after the first two weeks. Some lawmakers have called the bill a "job killer" and others say it'll bring peace of mind to striking workers.

The deadline looms, as Thursday is the last day for the legislature to pass bills.

Thousands of writers from the Writer's Guild of America went on strike in May. Backed by thousands of actors represented by SAG-AFTRA weeks later.

In July, thousands of hotel workers in Southern California also walked out.

Before Thursday night, the Senate must vote after the Senate labor committee, then the bill would go to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk, if passed.