Fight underway to protect California wildland firefighters pay, benefits

California wildland firefighters may walk off the job to protect their pay

California wildland firefighters may walk off the job to protect their pay

California wildland firefighters may walk off the job to protect their pay

SACRAMENTO — Wildland fire officials are warning many of the men and women who are on the front lines could walk off the job if Congress doesn't act to protect their pay.

"The conditions are rough, the food's horrible, you don't get in any sleep, the pay is really bad," said Max Alonzo with the National Federation of Federal Employees.

But if you ask Alonzo, they still love their jobs. He is a former wildland firefighter who's now fighting to protect their pay.

"These are some of the most skilled, trained firefighters in the world," Alonzo said. "And they make the least amount of money out of anyone that's in the industry."

Soon, they could be hit with a huge pay cut. In 2021, Congress passed the bi-partisan infrastructure deal that gave federal wildland firefighters a pay increase. But that funding is set to run out at the end of September. If it does, federal firefighters could see their base pay cut by up to 50% — costing some as much as $20,000.

"I don't know any wildland firefighters, at this point, that aren't at least thinking about leaving," Alonzo said. "[I] would say if we don't get this done, we're going to lose 30-50% of our wildland firefighters on October 31."

California Representative Josh Harder is one of the lawmakers behind the Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act, which would make those pay increases permanent.

"The men and women who protect us from wildfires should be paid at least the minimum wage," Harder said. "This rollback that is being pushed right now would get them paid less right now than the California minimum wage."

It's long been hard to keep wildland firefighters on staff when local departments can offer more pay. Alonzo said you just can't blame people for leaving.

"They don't want to leave, they love this job, love the people they work with," he said. "But at some point, you hit a breaking point and you either put food on the table and take care of your family or do the job you love."

The bill would also increase access to mantel health resources for wildland firefighters. Lawmakers have until September 30 before the pay cuts kick in.