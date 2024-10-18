California's voter registration deadline for the 2024 election is Monday. Here's what you need to know.

With Election Day fast approaching and just weeks away on Nov. 5, there are several key deadlines voters in California should be aware of.

First up is a voter registration deadline on Monday, which is the last day California residents can register by mail or online to vote in the 2024 presidential election. But if you miss that deadline, you can still register in person.

Here's what to know about how to register and other important dates to add to your election calendar.

When is the last day to register by mail or online to vote in California?

California residents can register to vote online, by mail or in person by Oct. 21. For those who want to register in person, you can do so at your county elections office, or any polling place or voting center.

If you want to mail in a voter registration application, the form can be picked up at any county elections office, post office, DMV office or public library. Forms can be dropped back off at those locations or mailed to county elections offices and postmarked no later than Monday, Oct. 21.

If I don't register to vote by the Oct. 21 deadline, can I still register to vote in person?

Yes. For Californians who fail to register to vote online or by mail by Oct. 21, same-day voter registration is available in person at county elections offices, polling places, or at voting centers from Oct. 22 up to and including Election Day.

You can find contact information related to your county elections office here.

If you're unsure if you are already registered to vote, you can check your voter status here.

When did vote-by-mail ballots go out?

California is one of 39 states, along with Washington, D.C., that offers both early voting and mail-in ballots to all registered voters.

County elections offices were required to start sending mail ballots to registered voters on Oct. 7.

Mail-in ballots can be returned by mail or delivered to your nearest ballot drop-off location or elections office. Ballot drop-off locations opened on Oct. 8. Use this tool to find your nearest ballot drop-off location.

When is the last day to turn in my vote-by-mail ballot in California?

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 5 and received by county elections offices by Nov. 12.

You can use this tool to track your ballot.

When do voting centers open so I can cast my ballot early?

Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter's Choice Act counties — including Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Ventura and Sacramento, among others — beginning on Saturday, Oct. 26.

When does early voting start for me if I don't live in a Voter's Choice Act county?

Consult your county elections office for information on early voting dates, hours and polling locations. San Francisco County voters can find information on early voting and a list of polling locations here. San Bernardino County voters can find that information here.

When is the last day to vote early in California?

California's early voting period for both vote-by-mail and in-person options ends on Nov. 4, the day before Election Day.

When is the final day to vote by mail? When does my ballot need to be postmarked?

Voters can mail back a ballot long as it is postmarked on or before Nov. 5. County elections offices must receive the ballot no later than Nov. 12.