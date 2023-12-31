California summer camp gives teen girls training as wildland firefighters

Summer camp gives teen girls training as wildland firefighters Summer camp gives teen girls training as wildland firefighters 02:00

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire is hoping to inspire girls to join the fire service once they're adults.

The agency is currently taking applications for a program called Camp Cinder -- a five-day camp during the summer in Shasta or in San Luis Obispo where girls age 16 to 18 learn about their career options as firefighters.

Female firefighters lead the program. Cal Fire's Savanna Birchfield says women from agencies all over California come and take part in Camp Cinder.

"Getting to be a part of Camp Cinder and to give that opportunity to young women -- to show them that this is a career field that they're perfectly capable of going into if it's something that is interesting to them -- that's important to me," Birchfield said. "I know it means a lot to the other women that are involved in this program."

Birchfield says there aren't a lot of women in the fire service -- only about 4 percent of Cal Fire employees. Historically, she says, firefighting has been a field geared towards young men but that needn't be the case anymore.

"There are a lot of strong, capable women who work in the fire service throughout the country, not just California," Birchfield said. "It's a good way for young women to see that this is an opportunity for them and to see if it is something that they would enjoy."

Whether the girls decide to pursue a career in the fire service or not, Birchfield and the rest of the Cal Fire team hope the girls leave with a sense of empowerment and confidence that they'll take wherever they go.

Cal Fire will accept applications through Jan. 31. Camp Cinder will take place during June 2024. All necessary equipment will be provided for the campers free of charge.

WEBLINK Cal Fire > Camp Cinder