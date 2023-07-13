California State Fair temporarily suspends all horse racing activities due to extreme heat

SACRAMENTO -- All horse racing activities at the California State Fair & Food Festival have been temporarily suspended for the opening weekend.

According to the organizer, who discussed it with the State Veterinarian Dr. Blea, the decision to suspend the activities was made due to extreme heat forecasts and to ensure the well-being of the animals.

Ceo of Cal Expo and State Fair Tom Martinez said, "We want to ensure that our beloved equine athletes are in optimal health. With the current heatwave, their safety and well-being come first."

Horse racing activities are currently scheduled to resume for the last two weekends of the fair.

Those headed to the State Fair are encouraged to:

bring their own handheld misting fans

dress appropriately for the weather

visit the multiple misting stations and cooling tents

visit outdoor attractions during the cooler parts of the day and the air-conditioned buildings when it's hotter out

take breaks in shaded areas with a refreshing treat

stay hydrated

Should the heat cause anyone to fall ill, medical professionals are available onsite.