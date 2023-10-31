California State Capitol's Christmas tree delivered on Halloween

SACRAMENTO – It may be Halloween, but the California State Capitol is getting a special Christmas delivery.

California's official Christmas tree was delivered on Tuesday.

Crews were starting to set up the around 60' red fir on the grounds in the west lawn of Capitol Park.

Cal Fire donated the tree, which was harvested from the LaTour Demonstration State Forest on Monday.

Over the next several days, a crew from the California Department of General Services will decorate the tree with nearly 200 hand-crafted ornaments (made by individuals with developmental disabilities) and about 10,000 LED lights.

Officials have not announced when the official tree-lighting ceremony will take place, but it's usually in late November or early December.