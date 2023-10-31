Watch CBS News
Local News

California State Capitol's Christmas tree delivered on Halloween

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

California Capitol Christmas tree arrives on Wednesday
California Capitol Christmas tree arrives on Wednesday 00:26

SACRAMENTO – It may be Halloween, but the California State Capitol is getting a special Christmas delivery.

California's official Christmas tree was delivered on Tuesday.

Crews were starting to set up the around 60' red fir on the grounds in the west lawn of Capitol Park.

Cal Fire donated the tree, which was harvested from the LaTour Demonstration State Forest on Monday.  

Over the next several days, a crew from the California Department of General Services will decorate the tree with nearly 200 hand-crafted ornaments (made by individuals with developmental disabilities) and about 10,000 LED lights.

Officials have not announced when the official tree-lighting ceremony will take place, but it's usually in late November or early December. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 1:24 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.