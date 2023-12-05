California State Capitol holiday tree lighting moves to virtual event due to concerns over protests

SACRAMENTO – Tuesday's planned holiday tree lighting ceremony at the California State Capitol will be virtual this year due to concerns over protests, the governor's office confirmed.

The Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights had announced a rally and march to the State Capitol that would start around the same time as the tree lighting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento's Midtown Association had already announced back on Nov. 29 that the planned holiday market would not be happening, also due to concerns over protests.

Then, on Tuesday, a spokesperson from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office confirmed that the tree lighting ceremony also wouldn't be happening in person.

"As we continue to see protests across the country impacting the safety of events of all scales – and for the safety and security of all participating members and guests including children and families – the ceremony this year will be virtual," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The governor's office said the program would remain unchanged, but people would have to tune in on Wednesday evening to watch it.