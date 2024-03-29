Northern California spring snow storm slows Sierra traffic, chain controls on and off

NYACK — Another spring storm marched through Northern California Friday evening and was the start of unsettled weather for the Easter holiday weekend.

The valley saw widespread rain but not anything significant, while the Sierra Nevada received more snow. Some areas of the valley also experienced gusty winds.

Gust to 40 mph just measured at Sacramento International #CAwx pic.twitter.com/g6Tpr7V16d — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) March 29, 2024

The weather in the Sierra created slick road conditions. Traffic on Interstate 80 was held for a bit Friday because of too many spin-outs while chain controls have been on and off all day. You can check for up-to-date road conditions here.

Some areas of the Sierra and Lake Tahoe basin could receive up to 30 inches of snow through Easter Sunday.

Some drivers caught in standstill

Steve Wolf and his wife were on the road to Gardnerville, just over the border into Nevada, for the holiday weekend and expected some slowdowns.

"We left earlier than usual because we thought this would happen, and sure as shooting, it did," Wolf said.

Matt Alburquerque was also one of those drivers caught in a near-standstill along I-80 earlier in the day.

"It was bumper to bumper," he said.

Albuquerque was traveling from Santa Rosa to Nevada.

"A few buddies of mine said that chain control was going to be open, but as soon as the traffic cleared, it just broke free," he said.

As traffic finally let up, Wolf and his wife got back on the road. His way to pass the time in traffic: "I always have a book in the car. My wife is driving but we talk and sometimes we get a radio."

"You can't text, of course, so vibe out. Listen to some music. You're not going anywhere," Albuquerque said.