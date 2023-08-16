California sending wildfire and recovery teams to Maui

SACRAMENTO — California announced Tuesday that it is sending wildfire response and recovery teams to assist in Maui, which has been devastated by wildfires that have claimed the lives of dozens of people.

A total of 101 state and local government personnel will be going to Hawaii. That includes an incident management team comprised of 67 Cal Fire members and two members from the California Office of Emergency Services.

Among the other personnel being deployed are forensic anthropologists, K-9 teams, search and rescue members, a Cal OES mass fatality incident management expert, wildfire debris removal and hazardous waste experts and a recovery professional in maximizing federal funding for communities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said 100 personnel were also being sent to Oregon to assist with wildland fires there.

"I've been in close contact with our neighbors in Hawaii and Oregon as they deal with these devastating wildfires, and they know that California has their back – we're doing everything we can to help," Newsom said.

The wildfires on Maui have been the deadliest in modern U.S. history. The historic town of Lahaina on the island was devastated by the fires.

The death toll reached 99 on Monday, and Hawaiian officials said it could take up to 10 days to know the full death toll.