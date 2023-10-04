California Rep. Doug LaMalfa speaks on Kevin McCarthy being ousted as House Speaker

SACRAMENTO — California Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa is speaking out about the removal of Congressman Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

He did not hold back in describing the divide right now in his Republican party.

"It's a debacle, really," LaMalfa said. "We had the opportunity to get a lot done."

He added, "On our side, the infighting is just really destructive, and for anybody that's a Republican watching this, I don't blame you for being disgusted by what's going on here."

McCarthy was ousted after serving only 9 months in the role of House Speaker.

"You know, I think in modern society, all bets are off on any sort of behavior by people, you know, in any aspect of life," LaMalfa said.

David McCuen, a professor of politics at Sonoma State, will be watching new shutdown concerns. A new budget vote and a debt ceiling vote are on the way, and both require a Speaker of the House to be in place.

"This is really a remarkable moment and an embarrassing moment for Republicans and, particularly, for Kevin McCarthy," McCuen said. "There are really open-ended questions and hugely consequential for both American security policy, foreign policy and our domestic politics."

"It's probably a little too raw right now to really predict anything," LaMalfa said.