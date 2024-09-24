California bans medical bills from credit reports, limits bank overdraft fees with new consumer protection laws

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of legislation into law Tuesday aimed at protecting consumers, his office announced.

In total, 19 bills were signed by Newsom. His office said in a statement that the legislation addresses "issues that have put financial strain on Californians while setting new standards for transparency and accountability across industries."

Medical debt barred from credit reports

Senate Bill 1061 by Sen. Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) will bar the inclusion of most medical bills on a credit report. Under the law, medical debt listed on a credit report will be prohibited from being considered a negative factor in decisions to extend credit.

"No Californian should be unable to secure housing, a loan, or even a job because they accessed necessary medical care," Limón said in a statement.

Limón's bill was supported by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who praised the new law on Tuesday.

"When someone is scared and in pain, the last thing they should think about is whether seeking care will take away their ability to buy a house or land a job," Bonta said in a statement.

Canceling subscriptions, auto-renewals made easier

Assembly Bill 2863 by Pilar Schiavo's (D-Chatsworth) amends California's Automatic Renewal Law for subscription services, requiring businesses that use auto-renewals to make it just as easy to cancel a subscription as it was to sign up for — a "Click to Cancel" option, as described by Schiavo.

"California is setting a model for the nation on protecting consumers from unnecessary charges — giving them more control over their finances and helping to ensure fair business practices, providing a win for both consumers and small businesses," Schiavo said in a statement.

Limiting bank overdraft fees

Assembly Bill 2017 by Asm. Tim Grayson (D-Concord) and Senate Bill 1075 by state Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) target overdraft fees charged by banks and credit unions for insufficient funds.

Grayson's legislation prohibits some banks and credit unions from assessing overdraft fees when a transaction is declined. Bradford's bill will set a limit on how much credit untions can charge for those fees.