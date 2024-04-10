California issues new hybrid work model policy for state employees. Here's what we know.

SACRAMENTO — State of California employees will be required to work in the office at least two days a week under a new policy from Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration that is set to begin this summer.

A letter from the Office of the Governor to cabinet secretaries says the new policy was created to clear up confusion and inconsistencies that have been created by varied approaches to a hybrid work model.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state agencies and departments have been required to "regularly evaluate and update their telework policies based on their individual operational needs," the Office of the Governor said in the letter.

All state agencies and departments will be required to adopt the new policy on or by July 17, 2024. The policy will allow three work-from-home days a week. Employee requests to work remotely for more than three days a week will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"This approach will ensure all agencies and departments experience the benefits of in-person work, while still affording staff the benefits and flexibility of telework," the letter said.