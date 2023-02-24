2 California men arrested in Colorado on homicide charges

MESA COUNTY, Colo. - Sheriff's deputies in Colorado say they recently helped arrest two California men accused of homicide in two separate, unrelated incidents.

According to CBS Colorado, the first incident happened on February 16. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office Crime Reduction Unit and Major Offender Task Force say they found wanted suspect Joel Rodriguez, 26, in the bathroom of a hotel room while he was allegedly trying to hide from deputies. In the room, deputies also allegedly found several firearms, a substance believed to be cocaine, and an "abundance of stolen items."

At the time of his arrest, Rodriguez allegedly gave deputies a fake name. After his identity was confirmed, Rodriguez was found to be a wanted homicide suspect in the Fresno area. He was taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The second suspect was arrested at the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Thursday.

Antonio Campos-Ramirez, 41, of El Cajon, was arrested after stepping off a plane from Dallas, Texas. He had allegedly left the country after being charged with murder, rape, and stalking. He is currently in the Mesa County Detention Facility awaiting extradition back to California.