California man accused of stealing $700K worth of medical equipment from hospital

By Cecilio Padilla

FOLSOM – A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment from a Folsom hospital.

The Folsom Police Department says they've been investigating the case since March 2022.

Mercy Folsom Hospital reported that they had reason to believe a Materials Management Technician employee was stealing equipment.

With the help of the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and the Franchise Tax Board, investigators discovered that over $700,000 in medical products and equipment had been embezzled.

A warrant was issued against the employee, identified as 33-year-old Redding resident Branden Vandersys, and he was arrested in Redding on Jan. 25. He has since been extradited back to Sacramento County. 

First published on January 30, 2024 / 11:07 AM PST

