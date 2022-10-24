California Lottery: Winning numbers revealed, jackpot increases to $680 million

California Lottery: Got your lottery ticket? Powerball Jackpot grows to $625 million

SACRAMENTO -- The winning numbers for the Powerball Jackpot are 18, 23, 35, 45, 45, and 54.

The Powerball jackpot rose from $625 million to $680 million after no one won Monday.

According to a press release, the lottery network of more than 23,000 retail partners has earned $5.7 million in commission and bonuses during the jackpot sequence, which has been going on since the summer.

If anyone were to win tonight, their lump sum cash amount would be an estimated $299.8 million.

The next draw is on Oct. 26.